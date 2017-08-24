Pune to get mobile visarjan van, hi-tech eco-ponds closer to home during Ganeshostav

This year, technology will play a major role in the Ganeshostav with the telecom industry using internet of things (IoT) technology to gauge the depth of eco-ponds in the various parts of the city.

An initiative of Vodafone India, the Maharashtra and Goa circle has partnered with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in an attempt to help citizens across the city celebrate and immerse Ganesh idols in an environment-friendly manner.

“We have set up ‘Vodafone eco-Ponds’, a temporary water tank setup equipped with a promoter and a life guard at eight Vodafone stores across the city.

Punekars can visit any of the stores with their Ganesh idols, where they will be assisted in carrying out the ‘visarjan’ (immersion). These eco-ponds are located at JM Road, Hirabaug, Wakdewadi, Aundh, Karve Road, NIBM Road, Kalyaninagar and Kharadi.

“Additionally we also plan to set up a mobile visarjan van, which will be visiting select large housing societies and old-age homes, to provide the visarjan facility exclusively to the residents of the society,” explains Ashish Chandra, business head, Maharashtra & Goa Circle, Vodafone India.

These eco-ponds will be set up with an IoT device which will gauge when it is filled with idols and works on the displacement of water method.

It will relay a message to PMC and NCL informing them about the capacity of these ponds, thus the officials then remove the water from these ponds to water plants and have them refilled.

“We are aware of the impact the festival leaves on the environment. PMC along with NCL have been in the forefront in encouraging people to undertake immersion at home in order to keep water bodies from polluting,” added Chandra.

Suresh Jagtap, joint Commissioner Solid Waste Management department, Pune Municipal Corporation said, “The response from Punekars to our new method of Ganesh visarjan that was developed by NCL has been overwhelming. Citizens are now more conscious of their environment and are eager to adopt new methods that have a positive result.”