Swine flu death toll reaches 95 in Pune

With influenza like diseases seen growing in the city, deaths due to swine flu too have seen a considerable rise. The total deaths reported due to H1N1 from January 1 to August 20, so far, have already reached 95 in the city.

According to the data furnished by Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department, out of the 95 deaths due to H1N1 reported so far, a total of 67 deaths have been of residents from outside Pune while 28 deaths have been from within PMC limits.

The health department further informed that, the H1N1 death toll, which was 82 till August 8, increased to 95 by August 20. Hence, within the past 12 days, a total of 13 people succumbed to swine flu in the city.

Speaking about the preventive measures that need to be taken to prevent swine flu, Dr Anjali Sabne, assistant health officer of the health department of PMC, said that two major reasons for death due to swine flu are patients with existing health risk and the delay in treatment.

“In the many deaths reported in PMC limits due to H1N1, many patients have taken proper medical care after a delay of a few days of diagnosis. Due to this, the number of deaths due to swine flu have also shot up. Also, those suffering from other diseases are always at the risk of swine flu,” said Sabne.

With the death toll getting so close to 100, officials have advised those already suffering with some illness, elderly and children to take vaccination for H1N1.

Recently, a seven-year-old and a three-month-old boy lost their battle of life to swine flu. It was observed that though the child did not have any major illness, there was a delay in treatment of three days due to which he succumbed to the disease. The boy was from Newasa taluka in Ahmednagar district and had visited the city for further treatment for swine flu.

Officials from the health department informed that PMC has procured swine flu vaccinations for patients across the city visiting government hospitals

From January 1 to August 20, this year, a total of 5,33,221 people have been screened for H1N1 and 12,703 have been given Tamiflu. In the same period, 476 people have been found positive with H1N1 and 29 are still on ventilator.

Lives lost to the dreadful disease

Total deaths due to swine flu since January 1 - 95

Out of 95, deaths of residents from outside Pune – 67, while from within PMC limits - 28

Total number of people found positive with H1N1 since January 1 to August 20 - 476

Confirmed cases of people with influenza like illness in the month of August alone - 101