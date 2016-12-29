2,000 cops to ensure law and order on New Year’s eve in Chandigarh

As many as 2,000 cops are to ensure the security, law and order in Chandigarh on the eve of New Year. The police officials are expecting a heavy footfall in the city’s most sought after party places on December 31.

They have marked the prominent Sectors and areas where extra force will be deployed to avoid cases of eve-teasing, violence, drunk and driving, and other such incidents.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Eish Singhal said, “The security will remain deployed, especially at Sector 17, Aroma light point, in Elante Mall area, Sectors 35 and Sector 26. Maximum crowd is expected in these areas, as most of the discos are located here.”

He added that all the officers concerned, including station house officers (SHO), in-charges and their police teams, will remain deployed till late night.

Moreover, the deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of the said areas will also remain more vigilant, he added.

MEETING WITH HOTELIERS ON DECEMBER 30

The police officials are likely to meet the hoteliers and owners of discotheques in the tricity on December 30.

“We have called the owners of hotels, to find out how much footfall they are expecting on the New Year’s eve and New Year. People are definitely going to party in a large number. We will seek their cooperation in maintaining the festive mode and peace in the city,” said a senior official.

When asked if timings for party will be increased, SSP Singhal denied any such change.

“As per the rule, celebrations should be over by 10pm. We have not received any communiqué from the authorities regarding increase in time limit, especially for New Year’s day. Being more cautious, police will remain deployed till late night,” he said.

SSP Singhal added, “We don’t want to take any risk. Therefore, we are not even permitting leaves to any of the police officials here. All those who are on leaves have been asked to report back to duty on December 31.”

“Many people from outside the city will also visit Chandigarh for partying. We appeal to people to avoid drinking and driving,” he added.

TRAFFIC CHAOS WITNESSED ON CHRISTMAS EVE

The roads leading to prominent malls in the Industrial area saw huge traffic jams on Christmas eve. Over 2 lakh footfall was recorded at Elante Mall alone, on December 25.

“Our traffic police will remain deployed near the malls and parking areas in the Industrial area and other prominent places in the tricity. Elante Mall has a parking space for around 4,000 cars but the footfall there is bigger,” said the SSP.

“The authorities also need to make arrangements for parking before allowing entry to everyone there,” he added.

On the eve of New Year, 20 special anti-drunken driving nakas will be laid in Chandigarh from 10pm to 2am, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

20 CHECK POST WILL BE PUT UP IN PANCHKULA

As many as 20 check posts will be put up in Panchkula, to keep a check on drunk driving and over-speeding on the night of December 31.

“All cops in the city will remain on duty. I will also go on patrolling,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Panchkula Anil Dhawan. All the assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), station house officers (SHOs) and police post in-charges will remain on road for the night.

The check posts will be mainly put up along the markets of Sector 8 to Sector 11, where a number of hotels and restaurants are located. The SHOs have to enforce business hours for serving liquor and playing music rigorously.

All the SHOs and police post in-charges will locate areas likely to face drunken brawls, eve-teasing and have adequately manned police control rooms (PCRs) to react to the calls for intervention at the earliest.

Event organisers have been instructed to ensure sufficient number of bouncers, to regulate the gathering and CCTV are to be installed.