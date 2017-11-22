Akal Takht condemns renaming of Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on Wednesday condemned the move of renaming Delhi’s Dyal Singh College as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

He said the move is a disrespect to the sacrifices made by Sikh warriors and leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

“If Pakistan can retain the original names of the institutes named after Sikh leaders, why are we disrespecting our heroes? Sikhs have sacrificed their lives for the welfare of the countrymen and thus they can’t be disrespected this way. Changing the name of the college itself is a bid to destroy the historic importance of the institution,” the jathedar said.

He said in case the college management wants to build a new institute or university, they should build it on a new piece of land rather than changing the name of the existing institute.

He warned the college management and the government of retaining the original name to avoid any law and problem and to maintain unity in the country.

“Anti-social elements are already looking for a chance to destroy the unity among the countrymen and such decisions may result in disasters. I appeal the government not to change the college’s name,” he said.