How the second day of Punjab assembly session unfolded

The proceedings of the Punjab assembly session were adjourned for the day on Thursday after it witnessed pandemonium over the farmer debt waiver and “benami bids” controversy in sand mine auction. Here is how the day unfolded:

12.47pm: Ugly scenes witnessed in the House as some protesting AAP and LIP members hurl thick bunches of assembly papers at the speaker. He “names” (suspends) MLAs of both parties before adjourning the House for the day

12.30pm: As members reassemble, AAP and LIP MLAs seek demand discussion on sand mining “scam”, raise slogans and rush to the well of the House

11.40am: Akalis seek an apology from Navjot Sidhu for “abusing” them. The minister denies the charge, but slogan shouting ensues. Speaker adjourns the House at 12 o’clock

10.45am: Akali MLAs insist on a discussion on debt waiver. Not allowed, 15 MLAs of SAD and BJP stage a “symbolic” walkout at 10.51am

10.15am: House adjourned for 30 minutes

10.05am: SAD legislators rake up issue of farm debt. Speaker tells not to disrupt question hour. Slogan shouting starts

10am: Members assemble. House pays tribute to Punjabi writer Ajmer Aulakh who passed away on Thursday morning