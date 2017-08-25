‘Blue Whale’ claims life of 17-yr-old in Ludhiana

A 17-year-old boy on Thursday ended his life by allegedly hanging himself from the grilles of stairs at his New Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar residence, with his hands bearing markings of a sharp object.

Police suspect the boy, Abhishek Bhargav, was a victim of the ‘Blue Whale Challenge, a mobile game. They also found a suicide note reading “I give up” on his body.

His body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Abhishek was a student of Class 12 at BCM Senior Secondary School, Mundiyan in the city.

His father DD Bhargav is an astrologer while mother is a teacher. Abhishek’s younger sister was ill after which his father took her to a local doctor for treatment. His mother was at school and he was alone.

In the afternoon, when DD Bhargav returned home, he was shocked to see Abhishek hanging from the grilles of stairs.

Bhargav took him to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mundiyan police post in-charge Harbhajan Singh said the family members were not in a condition to record statement. The police post in-charge said the picture will be clear after post-mortem.