Can’t slash property coversion rates, says Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher, Member Parliament from Chandigarh, on Wednesday dismissed slashing of the rates for converting leasehold residential properties to freehold.

Blaming the Congress and her predecessor Pawan Kumar Bansal for not revising the rates for nearly two decades and causing huge losses to the exchequer, Kirron said the new rates have been fixed according to the collector’s rate.

Last month, the UT administration had increased the conversion rates up to 55 times.

Interacting with mediapersons at Chandigarh Press Club, Kirron said allowing conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold was her election promise and she had fulfilled it.

“As far as the conversion rates are concerned, the revision has been done according to the collector rates,” she said.

Lambasting former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, she said between 1996 and 2013, the rates remained stagnant at ₹1,710 per square yard.

“The Congress very smartly stopped the conversion and informed the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in 2013, as it knew the Comptroller and Auditor General will unearth the scam,” she said.

Reacting to the allegation, Bansal told HT that he was “aghast” at the accusation.

“In 1996, the land rates were fixed independent of the collector rates,” he said. “In 2013, when the administration wanted to increase the rates substantially, I strongly objected to it wanted just a nominal hike to ₹3,500 per square yard. It is then the administration involved the Centre.”

On metro rail

MP Kirron Kher vowed not to allow Metro rail in Chandigarh. “I will not let anyone dig up and ruin the peace of Chandigarh to facilitate movement of people from Mohali and Panchkula,” she said. Kirron said neighbouring states can take up Metro projects to link the peripheries to the UT border, from where “first-rate” buses will be provided to the people. Raising concern over the rising vehicular population, the MP said a ring road is being built to prevent outside vehicles from clogging the internal roads. She suggested car-pooling as the immediate solution.

On gangrape

Kirron, who had maintained silence over the gangrape of a 21-year-old on November 17, said the victim should have been more cautious and not boarded an autorickshaw in which already two men were sitting. Calling the incident “terrible”, she said politicians don’t always have to come out and make noise to state the obvious. “I am not the governor, administrator or chief minister, who can issue instructions to bring about changes. I can only advise,” she said. Stating that eve-teasing is more rampant in North India, the MP said: “If the men in North do not mend their ways, then women will set them right.”