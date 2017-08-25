Ram Rahim, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, convicted of rape; to be taken to Rohtak jail in chopper

A CBI court on Friday convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the controversial head of the religious sect Dera Sacha Sauda, of raping two women at the cult’s headquarters in Haryana’s Sirsa town.

The quantum of punishment will be decided on August 28, a CBI counsel told Hindustan Times shortly after justice Jagdeep Singh pronounced the verdict in a Panchkula court.

Ram Rahim faces up to seven years in jail.

The Haryana Police took him into custody, and he will be taken to Rohtak jail in a chopper.

The verdict came 15 years after the women, his former followers, accused the self-styled spiritual leader of sexually abusing them repeatedly. The court had more than 200 sittings spread over 10 years and numerous stay orders by higher courts.

Thousands of hysterical followers lined up the roads from Sirsa to Panchkula, slowing down his convoy on the way to the court. Many were in tears.

In Panchkula too, tens of thousands of his followers camped along roads near the barricaded courthouse, while police and paramilitary soldiers fanned out across the town and nearby areas.

Ram Rahim is the latest among several self-styled godmen accused of rape and other crimes. Another guru with lakhs of followers, Asaram, and his son are also in jail on rape charges.

Besides the rape charges, Ram Rahim is also under investigation over allegations that he convinced 400 of his male followers to undergo castration, allegations he denies.

Singh’s two films, ‘Messenger of God’ and its sequel, include sequences in which he fights off villains and tosses burning motorbikes into the air.