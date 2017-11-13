Gangster’s FB post claiming he killed Amritsar Hindu leader leaves Punjab Police red-faced

A Facebook post by a gangster involved in the killing of a Hindu leader in Amritsar, admitting to his crime, has left Punjab Police embarrassed.

Saraj Sandhu, who is being chased by the state police, not only admitted to killing Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipan Sharma, but even suggested that the “killing should not be linked to religion”.

Police sources said on Monday that the social media post of Sandhu, who has been on the run since the killing on October 30, along with three other accused, is being investigated.

“We are verifying whether the gangster has uploaded the post or someone else has done it for him. He must be in touch with some people,” the police source said.

In his post, Sandhu justified Sharma’s killing. He claimed it was carried out to seek revenge. Sharma was involved in a conspiracy to kill Sandhu’s friend’s father. Last week, Punjab Police arrested Sukhraj Kaur, Sandhu’s mother, from her home in Sultanwind near Amritsar for harbouring her son and the other criminals.

Sandhu was seen pumping seven bullets into Sharma in a CCTV footage. Another accomplice of Sandhu, who also fired at Sharma, had his face covered. Sharma was killed at the Bharat Nagar market in Amritsar on October 30. Sharma was the Hindu Sangharsh Sena Amritsar district president. At least four assailants were involved in the attack.

Last week, the police busted a terror module operating in Punjab linked to the killing of other Hindu leaders in the state. Five members of the module have been arrested and weapons recovered.

The terror module is being linked to pro-Khalistan elements based in Britain, Italy and Canada.