Over 4,000 Uber cabs go off roads in Chandigarh, passengers pay the price

As many as 4,500 drivers of Uber cabs went on an indefinite strike on Sunday, demanding that no new car should be attached to the company, as it is the drivers that suffer ultimately. With the strike, a surge pricing was witnessed causing major inconvenience to the passengers who were made to pay three times charges for taking a cab even for shorter distances.

Taxi welfare association president Rajesh said, “Around 4,500 of our drivers went on an indefinite strike. We will not end the strike till our demands are fulfilled.In the past three days, the surge pricing has gone up by three times.”

He added, “We have been demanding that no new car should be attached to the company for the time being as we have to suffer ultimately.”

He claimed that Uber has been advertising fake offers to the youngsters saying they can earn Rs 1 lakh by bringing their own car and get it attached to the company.

He added, “It’s a fake offer because a driver can only earn Rs 1 lakh per month if he drives 20 hours a day, which is next to impossible. We ourselves ask our drivers to stop driving after completing 12 hours. If he drives for 20 hours a day, the next day, he may bang into some other car.”

Meanwhile, the Uber company coordinator in the city could not be contacted despite repeated attempts by HT.