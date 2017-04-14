Soon, cab service for passengers at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar railway stations

Following the example of Bangalore railway division under South-Western Railways, the Ferozepur division is all set to start cab services for the passengers at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar railway stations.

Last year, the Bangalore railway division, in collaboration with private cab companies Uber and Ola, began the cab services outside city railway stations as a pilot project.

Such services allow passengers to easily book cabs before arriving at their destinations. Not getting any conveyance outside railway stations, especially during night hours, is one of the biggest hassle that travellers face on daily basis.

Divisional commercial manager of Ferozepur railway division Rajneesh Shrivastava said that division will soon start tender process for the project.

The official, however, said that going by the Bangalore-division model, the railways will first have to consult with the state government as to which companies the latter has allowed to provide such facilities in Punjab.

The division is only collaborating with companies which can provide app-based services.

He added that such collaboration will not only help travellers but also allow the division to generate revenue by providing space to the former.

He said that authorities are simultaneously mulling over earmarking the land outside all three stations for setting up taxi kiosks.

“We are still in the initial phase. It will take us another three months to implement the project,” Shrivastava added.

However, he said that process might get delayed at Amritsar railway station as the railways is already working with ministry of tourism to modify the station’s circulation area.

Notably, Ferozepur will be the first division under northern railways to start such service.