Protest in PU: Police resort to water cannons, tear gas; many injured

While students began boycotting classes at Panjab University on Tuesday morning, following bandh call by student bodies, situation turned tense after police resorted to water cannons to control students, who had started pelting stones.

The police also used tear gas and a number of police officers as well as students have been injured.

Students pelt stones and police water canons at Panjab University @HTPunjab pic.twitter.com/2MtP0Pr5vB — Bhartesh S Thakur (@BharteshThakur) April 11, 2017

The bandh call came following the major hike in tuition fee proposed by university authorities, following which widespread protests have been observed across the campus.

Panjab University students leaving their classes following the bandh call on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Students gathered in large numbers at Students’ Centre (Stu-C) and forced shops to close.

Members of Students for Society (SFS) could be seen going from department to department, urging students to boycott classes. However, they faced some resistance at English and law departments.

Subsequently, police reached Stu-C and assured shop owners that they could open shops.

Students reach V-C office

Students gather in large number outside VC office at Panjab University @HTPunjab pic.twitter.com/uLf0utS8VX — Bhartesh S Thakur (@BharteshThakur) April 11, 2017

Watch | Students singing songs of protest outside the V-C office:

