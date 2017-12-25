Gayatri first look: Mohan Babu plays double role; will be seen as hero and villain

Veteran actor Mohan Babu’s upcoming Telugu thriller Gayatri has made the right buzz from the time it went on floor and it’s slated to release on February 9, 2018. The makers via a statement have revealed that he plays dual roles in the movie and will be seen as both hero and villain. It has to be noted that Mohan Babu will be seen as the baddie after a very long time. The first look of the film was released by the Mohan Babu on his official Twitter page.

In the 1980’s, he was one of the highest paid villains in the country and some of the roles he played have become cult characters over the years. His other double action roles were in films such as Pedarayudu, M. Dharmarau M.A., Adavilo Anna, Rayalaseema Ramana Chowdary, all these film rang big time at the box-office and it will be interesting to see how director Madan would have portrayed this versatile actor.

The first look poster of the film that was unveiled,features Mohan Babu in an intense avatar. The film also stars Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu in a very pivotal role opposite Shriya Saran, along with Brahmanandam and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Gayatri has music by SS. Thaman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more