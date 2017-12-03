Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman at the box office

Jayam Ravi starrer Tik Tik Tik is touted as the first Indian space film. The makers of the highly anticipated film have now announced that it will hit the screens on January 26, 2018. The trailer of the film was released on November 24 and it has registered more than 4 million hits on YouTube since then.

The announcement came right after the makers of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 released a statement about their film being postponed. It was earlier expected to hit the screens on January 26. Now, Tik Tik Tik will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Padman, which is based on an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu.

Tik Tik Tik is a race against time. India’s Department of Defence chooses a magician to help them with an asteroid that is about to hit India.

Excited to announce the release date of Tik Tik Tik on Republic Day Jan 26th,2018 !!! Get ready for India’s first space film!! 💥💥😇😇God bless! @ShaktiRajan @JabaksMovies pic.twitter.com/5DvntUc6Z6 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) December 2, 2017

The only way out of the situation is to blow the asteroid out of the orbit with the help of a nuclear missile. To blast the asteroid, the team of scientists needs a 200 kilotons nuclear missile, which is in the secure vault at a space centre owned by another country. The catch is that the defence team is not able to proceed with talks because of complex diplomatic reasons.

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and produced by V. Hitesh Jhabak, the film has music composed by D Imman.

