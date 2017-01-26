 Kaatru Veliyidai: Watch Aditi Rao Hydari’s arresting presence in Mani Ratnam’s next | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Kaatru Veliyidai: Watch Aditi Rao Hydari’s arresting presence in Mani Ratnam’s next

regional movies Updated: Jan 26, 2017 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Aditi Rao Hydari plays a doctor in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai.(YouTube Grab)

On Republic Day, a short promo clip of Mani Ratnam’s next film, Kaatru Veliyidai starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi, was released.

Read more

The almost one minute clip shows a snow-capped mountain road from a distance and a vehicle moving. The next shot shows the fresh-as-mint Aditi in a close-up. The last shot in a barren brown landscape with a distance and a lone figure walking across the frame with mountains serving as a natural backdrop.

The promo, called A Glimpse of Kaatru Veliyidai ends with a note that on Feb 2 the first single from the upcoming film will be unveiled.

A lone soldier trudges along... (YouTube grab)

Kaatru Veliyidai is a romance in characteristic Mani Ratnam style about an Indian air force officer and his lady love who is a doctor. The film’s first poster was released in July 2016. The film’s music is by AR Rahman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from regional-movies

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you