Kshanam director Ravikanth Perepu gets married to dubbing artiste Veena Ghantasala. See pics

Director Ravikanth Perepu, who made a splash with Telugu thriller Kshanam last year, tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Veena Ghantasala, a dubbing artiste cum singer, in Chennai on Saturday. It was a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and well-known names from Telugu filmdom made their presence felt at the event.

Ravikanth and Veena have been seeing each other for quite some time now and got married with the consent of their families. On the career front, Ravi is currently working on a yet-untitled Telugu flick which is being produced by Rana Daggubati.

Meanwhile, the Tamil remake of Kshanam, titled Sathya and starring Sibi Sathyaraj, is gearing up for November 24 release. There were rumours that Salman Khan will star in the Hindi remake of Kshanam, to be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tabu are said to play important roles in the remake.

