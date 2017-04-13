 Mahesh Babu, AR Murugadoss film called SPYder, first posters goes viral | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Mahesh Babu, AR Murugadoss film called SPYder, first posters goes viral

Two posters of AR Murugadoss’ SPYder starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu were unveiled and have gone viral already.

regional movies Updated: Apr 13, 2017 11:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence officer in AR Murugadoss’ SPYder.

After a long wait, the makers of AR Murugadoss-Mahesh Babu film have confirmed the title as SPYder. The team has released a motion poster along with two posters featuring a classy and elegant-looking Mahesh who’s carrying a gun in his hand. Both Tamil and Telugu versions carry the same title and the movie will also be dubbed in Malayalam as SPYder.

The fans have been ecstatic ever since AR Murugadoss made the official announcement a few minutes back. Various film-related hashtags have been trending at national and international levels, courtesy ardent fans of Mahesh Babu.

Produced by NVR Cinemas and Tagore Madhu, SPYder is nearing the final leg of shooting. The team will kick-start the last schedule in Hyderabad from April 15. Meanwhile, the promotional activities have already begun with Mahesh Babu appearing on the cover page of esteemed Tamil magazine Vikatan. Industry pundits say this is the first time a Telugu actor is being featured in Vikatan.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet as leads, SPYder has SJ Suryah essaying the role of villain. Bharath also plays an important role in the movie, which has music composed by Harris Jayaraj. The movie also marks the Telugu debut of ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

