Meet Anjali Ameer, Mammootty’s transgender co-star from his new film

Transgender model Anjali Ameer will soon be seen sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, reports Deccan Chronicle. The 21-year-old Coimbatore model, who successfully underwent a sex-change surgery two years back, will star in a film called Pernabu. The veteran actor spoke about her on his Facebook page.

Anjali is the first transgender model to star in a mainstream Malayalam film. Talking about her co-star, Anjali said he was very helpful.

Growing up in Coimbatore, Anjali always felt she was woman trapped in a man’s body. Two years back, she went to Bengaluru for her graduation and went on to transform into a woman through surgery.

