Nayanthara’s Aramm has a Game Of Thrones connection

Music composer Ghibran, best known for his stellar work in Kamal Haasan’s films such as Uttama Villain and Papanasam, will collaborate with Oscar-nominated The City of Prague Philharmonia Orchestra for the music score of his forthcoming project Aramm, starring Nayanthara in the lead role.

“The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra is a classical orchestra, predominantly composed of Czech classical, jazz and guest musicians. The orchestra plays more than 250 recording sessions every year and that makes it one of the most recorded and respected orchestras in the world. Scores have been made for film production companies such as Paramount, Sony and for Oscar-nominated movies like Lord of the rings, Harry Potter and the hugely popular Game of Thrones series,” says Ghibran.

Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Aramm marks the directorial debut of writer Gopi Nainar, who rose to fame when he locked horns with ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss during the release of Vijay’s Kaththi claiming ownership for the movie’s story.

Set in the backdrop of a village, Aramm revolves around ill-effects of water scarcity in the region and its adverse consequences to farmers. Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a district collector in the film, which also stars Vela Ramamoorthy in a pivotal role.