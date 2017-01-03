Priyanka Chopra includes a song by her father in her upcoming production Sarvann

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming home production film Sarvann will feature Guru Gobind Singh’s shabad sung by her father Dr Ashok Chopra, who died in June 2010.

The 34-year-old star shared the news on Twitter, saying the rendition is special as “it really feels like my father is next to me when I hear it.”

“My father Dr Ashok Chopra’s rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvann,” she wrote.

The Quantico actor said her father had recorded the track long back but they were not able to release it that time because his health deteriorated.

“He had recorded the song and we meant to release it but then he fell ill... It really feels like he’s next to me when I hear it,” she tweeted.

In another post she said, “One of my original reasons for making #Sarvann. Can’t wait to share it with you all. Madhu Chopra. #Jan13 #Punjabi #Regional #Indian Miss you dad.”

Dr Chopra died of prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 62. He served as a physician in the Indian Army.

The actor was very close to him and even has a tattoo ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ inked on her wrist.

