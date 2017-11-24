Savyasachi, unlike Munna Michael, isn’t a glamorous role: Nidhhi Agerwal

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael earlier this year, says she will be seen as an innocent and independent girl in her upcoming Telugu film Savyasachi.

“Savyasachi is an action romantic film and I’m getting to work with some very nice people. I play the role of a simple girl who’s very innocent and independent,” Nidhhi said in a statement.

“So, it’s not so glamorous like Munna Michael. It’s fun, actually, to play a contrasting role. The Telugu industry and their scripts are extremely nice. I’ve noticed that Hindi films do well in the north, but they don’t do that well in the south. But, I want everything! I want the north and the south,” she added.

Savyasachi, which also stars R Madhavan and Naga Chaitanya, has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Niddhi, who comes from a non-filmy background, says she had “a lot of struggle” becoming an actress.

“But, I think that if you have a difficult dream then there will be struggle. In my head, I was prepared that the journey is going to be very difficult, but it is what I want. During difficult times, I never complain because it will be there and I know that.

“I accepted that it would be very difficult to become an actor and it’s even tougher once you become an actor. When you’re in the process of becoming an actor, you think that you just need to get that one film. But once you get that one film, the stress increases. So yes, a lot of struggle, a lot of loneliness sometimes self-doubt also,” she said.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael also featured Tiger Shroff.

Follow @htshowbiz for more