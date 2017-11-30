Thalapathy 62: Keerthy Suresh might be roped in to play leading lady

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Keerthy Suresh and Vijay are all set to reunite for AR Murugadoss’ next yet-untitled Tamil film after Bairavaa, which had released this year for Pongal festival. We have learnt from reliable sources that Murugadoss is on the verge of signing Keerthy, who is currently the toast of the town with some interesting projects in her kitty. Having recently finished shooting and dubbing for Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu drama Agnyathavaasi and Suriya’s Tamil heist comedy Thaana Serntha Kootam, Keerthy is now contemplating signing a few projects and Vijay’s film could be one among them.

Murugadoss, according to sources, is very keen on roping in Keerthy as he feels she will fit the bill of the character. “Talks have already been initiated with Keerthy. However, nothing has been finalised yet and the process may take a few more weeks. Murugadoss sir is planning to officially announce the cast and crew of the film on January 1, 2018 as a New Year gift to fans,” a source told HT.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 62, the genre of the project remains a mystery and it needs to be seen whether it will be another action entertainer along the lines of Murugadoss’ previous outing with Vijay. It is also rumoured that the film is being planned as next year’s Diwali release as Thuppakki and Kaththi both released for the festive occasion and turned out to be highly successful.

Following the debacle of Spyder, Murugadoss is under tremendous pressure to deliver (Thalapathy 62 could just be the one). He is currently busy locking the final version of the script and is set to commence the principal shoot from January 2018. It is also being rumoured that AR Rahman, after working with Vijay in Mersal, might be roped in again for this project. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

