Tik Tik Tik trailer: Jayam Ravi is a magician who’s going to steal a missile and smash an asteroid

Tik Tik Tik is touted to be the first Indian space film and the trailer of the Jayam Ravi-starrer was released on Friday. Jayam Ravi shared the trailer on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Ecstatic to present to u #TikTikTikTrailer https://goo.gl/bWYKHX #FirstIndianSpaceFilm #FirstAsianSpaceFilm God bless the entire team! @ShaktiRajan @JabaksMovies @immancomposer @madhankarky @NPethuraj.”

The teaser of Tik Tik Tik introduced Jayam Ravi as a man in a spacesuit. The trailer tells us how he got there and why. The first shot, a visually appealing one, is of a falling asteroid.Jayam Ravi’s character is not a trained astronaut or a researcher. He is a magician who can get out of any given situation and that is exactly the reason why the Indian defence team chooses him.

An asteroid hits Ennore in Chennai, and India’s Department of Defence realises that another one will hit India in seven days. Compared to the asteroid that was 8 square feet, the one that is approaching is 80 km sq ft. This could affect millions of lives in India and destroy the country. To blast the asteroid out of the orbit, the team needs a 200 kilotons nuclear missile, which is in the secure vault at a space centre owned by some other country. The defence team is not able to proceed with talks because of diplomatic reasons.

So, the solution that they come up with is a trained magician who can escape any given situation. The hurdles that this trained artist faces, including the shot in the end that looks a lot similar to the one in The Martian, would form the rest of the story.

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and produced by V. Hitesh Jhabak, the film is visually brilliant at places and awkward at others. For example, the first shot is a great one compared to shots of just the space centres. It has to be noted that this one-of-a-kind movie will be an interesting theatre experience for audience. The DOP of the film is Venkatesh S and Pradeep E Ragav will be editing the film. It has music composed by D Imman and also stars Nivetha Pethuraj , Aaron Aziz and Aarav Ravi.

