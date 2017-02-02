Vivegam first look: Ajith’s stuns in a chiselled physique in new poster

The first look of actor Ajith’s next film, Vivegam (Wisdom) is out. Thala Ajith, as he is popularly called, goes all muscular (and shirtless) for the film. Directed by Siva, he plays an Interpol officer in the film. Sporting army fatigues and a salt-and-pepper hairstyle, Ajith is seen in the midst of an action scene, with helicopters and army men in the background.

Ajith’s physical transformation has come up for much praise, given that he had to undergo a painful knee operation in November 2015, after the release of his last film, Vedalam.

In December 2016, an action sequence showing Ajith doing a bike stunt had gone viral on the internet. The 31-second stunt sequence, shot in Bulgaria, showed Ajith doing a wheelie on a dirt bike. Vivegam will feature some Hollywood-style action sequences. The actor is no stranger to speed given that he is also a qualified race car driver and has taken part in Formula 2 races.

Reports suggest that director Siva got Hollywood action director/choreographer Jorian Ponomareff, who has previously worked on films like Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and others, to work on the film. Jorian put up a post praising Ajith for his work ethics.

Though Vivegam is in Tamil, the 45-year-old will be seen mouthing English dialogues in the film.

