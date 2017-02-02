 Vivegam first look: Ajith’s stuns in a chiselled physique in new poster | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Vivegam first look: Ajith’s stuns in a chiselled physique in new poster

regional movies Updated: Feb 02, 2017 11:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vivegam first look

Ajith goes muscular and shirtless in upcoming Tamil action adventure, Vivegam. He plays an Interpol officer.

The first look of actor Ajith’s next film, Vivegam (Wisdom) is out. Thala Ajith, as he is popularly called, goes all muscular (and shirtless) for the film. Directed by Siva, he plays an Interpol officer in the film. Sporting army fatigues and a salt-and-pepper hairstyle, Ajith is seen in the midst of an action scene, with helicopters and army men in the background.

Read more

Ajith’s physical transformation has come up for much praise, given that he had to undergo a painful knee operation in November 2015, after the release of his last film, Vedalam.

In December 2016, an action sequence showing Ajith doing a bike stunt had gone viral on the internet. The 31-second stunt sequence, shot in Bulgaria, showed Ajith doing a wheelie on a dirt bike. Vivegam will feature some Hollywood-style action sequences. The actor is no stranger to speed given that he is also a qualified race car driver and has taken part in Formula 2 races.

Ajith’s bike stunt went viral on internet in December.

Reports suggest that director Siva got Hollywood action director/choreographer Jorian Ponomareff, who has previously worked on films like Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and others, to work on the film. Jorian put up a post praising Ajith for his work ethics.

Though Vivegam is in Tamil, the 45-year-old will be seen mouthing English dialogues in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from regional-movies

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you