Space gives a sense of humbleness, spirituality: NASA astronaut Jack Fischer in Bhubaneswar

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Jack David Fischer on Friday said space gives a sense of humbleness and spirituality.

“Sight of the boundless universe with its innumerable astronomical bodies and movements makes us feel how small and insignificant we are in this endless ocean,” said Fischer at the Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture series.

Fischer said thousands of scientists over the years have made it possible to explore space. “Walking in space gives an amazing and transfixing experience.”

Had a blast at the SAI International School tech conference today in Bhubaneswar--got to meet 4500 kids from 20+ schools. These bright young minds will help to create a bright future. pic.twitter.com/RV4G9JNOKo — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) December 6, 2017

“I cannot say that we are the only living beings in this boundless universe. There might be living beings in other solar systems,” the astronaut responded to a question on the existence of aliens in space.

Fischer said young scientists and students in Odisha have projected encouraging interest in space research that would be of great help in future. “Space has taught us how people, from different countries, can come together to work for the growth of science and technology.”

Jack Fischer was selected as a member of the NASA Astronaut Group-20 for his distinguished achievements in military service and astronautical space engineering.

He served as a flight engineer for Expedition 51; 52 that launched to the International Space Station on April 20, 2017.

Fischer returned to Earth with his team members on September 3, 2017, with an overall space stay of 135 days, 18 hours and 8 minutes.