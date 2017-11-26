 Don’t believe in love stories? This long-distance couple’s pics will change your mind | sex and relationships | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 26, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Don’t believe in love stories? This long-distance couple’s pics will change your mind

Right from the highest point in West Virginia, Cherry Blosson festival in Japan to the hot air balloon festival in New Mexico, the couple has travelled to six continents and have taken the same photo at different locations.

sex and relationships Updated: Nov 26, 2017 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Rob and Joli met at a travel party in the Philippines years ago. They kept in touch and started a long-distance relationship.
Rob and Joli met at a travel party in the Philippines years ago. They kept in touch and started a long-distance relationship.(Instagram.com/dipkisstravels)

Meet Rob from Town Hill, Pennsylvania and Joli from Manila. The two met at a travel party in the Philippines years ago. They kept in touch and started a long-distance relationship. Since they were in different continents, travel became their way of meeting each other in different parts of the world.

Right from the highest point in West Virginia, at the Cherry Blosson festival in Japan and the hot air balloon festival in New Mexico, the couple has travelled to six continents and have taken the same photo at different locations.

“In 2013, right around the time when everyone was taking jump shots, we thought about creating our own “signature pose” just for kicks. On a whim, we decided that the “dipkiss” should be it,” the couple says on its blog.

Now, the two are married and continue to travel. Rob works as an engineer and Joli is a corporate communications specialist. Currently, the couple’s base is in Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC, USA.

San Francisco, USA

📍 San Francisco, USA . . . "I left my heart in San Francisco..." We're sure a lot of you already know this iconic song by Tony Bennett. And maybe some of you recognize this famous sculpture too, which we're posing with at SFO's Union Square. But did you know that the famous crooner and the painter of the heart we're posing with here is the same person?! Yep, Tony Bennett was also the artist of this heart, as part of the Hearts in San Francisco art installation project. . If you're ever in the city, please keep an eye out for these beautiful heart sculptures as they remind you of how you too might leave your heart in San Francisco 💙💚💛💜 . . . #visitsanfrancisco #sfo #sanfrancisco #dipkiss #dipkisstravels #wanderlust

A post shared by Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) on

Boracay Island, Philippines

Lisbon, Portugal

Hanging Bridge, Bohol

Hanging out and hanging onto the Hanging Bridge in Bohol :) #dipkiss #dipkisstravels

A post shared by Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) on

Happy travels, you two!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from sex and relationships
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you