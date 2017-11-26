Don’t believe in love stories? This long-distance couple’s pics will change your mind
Meet Rob from Town Hill, Pennsylvania and Joli from Manila. The two met at a travel party in the Philippines years ago. They kept in touch and started a long-distance relationship. Since they were in different continents, travel became their way of meeting each other in different parts of the world.
Right from the highest point in West Virginia, at the Cherry Blosson festival in Japan and the hot air balloon festival in New Mexico, the couple has travelled to six continents and have taken the same photo at different locations.
“In 2013, right around the time when everyone was taking jump shots, we thought about creating our own “signature pose” just for kicks. On a whim, we decided that the “dipkiss” should be it,” the couple says on its blog.
Now, the two are married and continue to travel. Rob works as an engineer and Joli is a corporate communications specialist. Currently, the couple’s base is in Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC, USA.
San Francisco, USA
📍 San Francisco, USA . . . "I left my heart in San Francisco..." We're sure a lot of you already know this iconic song by Tony Bennett. And maybe some of you recognize this famous sculpture too, which we're posing with at SFO's Union Square. But did you know that the famous crooner and the painter of the heart we're posing with here is the same person?! Yep, Tony Bennett was also the artist of this heart, as part of the Hearts in San Francisco art installation project. . If you're ever in the city, please keep an eye out for these beautiful heart sculptures as they remind you of how you too might leave your heart in San Francisco 💙💚💛💜 . . . #visitsanfrancisco #sfo #sanfrancisco #dipkiss #dipkisstravels #wanderlust
Boracay Island, Philippines
Yes, White Beach might still be the most stunning out of all the Boracay beaches. But if you're looking a beach that's just as beautiful but with a lot more privacy, #PukaBeach is a great option🖒 We were there during tourist peak season, yet we were still able to find little areas such as this cave -- our little slice of paradise -- with virtually no one else there. ☀☀☀ #visitphilippines #itsmorefuninthephilippines #dipkisstravels #wanderlust #dipkiss
Lisbon, Portugal
Hanging Bridge, Bohol
Happy travels, you two!
So in case any of you were wondering why I was on a bit of a hiatus these past few weeks...here's what happened, I got married to the love of my life here in the US and we went to Spain 3 weeks later for our honeymoon! 🌻 Life might not be perfect all the time but I always remind myself that I'm incredibly #blessed! 💥😇 So much going on in my life right now, but taking it all one step at a time...can't wait for more adventures! #travel #newlywed #honeymoon #travelwedding #spain #barcelona #catalonia #catalan #gaudi #filipina #thestreetograph
