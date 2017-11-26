Don’t believe in love stories? This long-distance couple’s pics will change your mind

Meet Rob from Town Hill, Pennsylvania and Joli from Manila. The two met at a travel party in the Philippines years ago. They kept in touch and started a long-distance relationship. Since they were in different continents, travel became their way of meeting each other in different parts of the world.

Right from the highest point in West Virginia, at the Cherry Blosson festival in Japan and the hot air balloon festival in New Mexico, the couple has travelled to six continents and have taken the same photo at different locations.

“In 2013, right around the time when everyone was taking jump shots, we thought about creating our own “signature pose” just for kicks. On a whim, we decided that the “dipkiss” should be it,” the couple says on its blog.

Now, the two are married and continue to travel. Rob works as an engineer and Joli is a corporate communications specialist. Currently, the couple’s base is in Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC, USA.

San Francisco, USA

Boracay Island, Philippines

Lisbon, Portugal

Hanging Bridge, Bohol

Hanging out and hanging onto the Hanging Bridge in Bohol :) #dipkiss #dipkisstravels A post shared by Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Happy travels, you two!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more