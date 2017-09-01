Tamil Nadu: New NEET admission policy kills medical dreams, 17-year-old girl commits suicide

Seventeen-year-old medical aspirant Anita S decided to end her struggle on Friday, a few months after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by her and a few other students against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The Dalit girl from Kuzhumur village in Ariyalur district, who believed that the newly launched entrance test was detrimental to the interests of students from rural areas, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home early that morning.

Anita was depressed by the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the plea against NEET. (HT Photo)

Describing Anita as a “bright and hardworking student”, a relative told mediapersons that her dream was to become a doctor and serve disadvantaged people. “She would have bagged a seat if the Tamil Nadu government’s admission policy was still being implemented. But the Centre’s move to make NEET compulsory for medical admissions worked against her, and many others too,” he said.

Though Anita had already obtained admission to an engineering college, she decided against taking it because she wanted to become a doctor.

The Dalit student had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 in the Plus Two examinations. However, she lost out on a medical seat because her NEET score was a paltry 86 out of 720 marks.

Her suicide sparked a few protests across Tamil Nadu by student organisations and representatives of Dalit parties.

In Chennai, several students were also taken in to custody over the protests and later released.

The daughter of a daily wage worker, Anita reportedly sank into depression after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea against NEET. Anita and the other petitioners had maintained that they be allowed to take admissions as per the Tamil Nadu government’s policy because students from rural schools will not be able to compete against their urban counterparts under the newly introduced test.

AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi, who supports the TTV Dhinakaran faction in the party, blamed both the central and state governments for Anita’s suicide. “I feel very sorry for the girl. Though Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised that Tamil students will be exempted from NEET this year, the Centre eventually backtracked on the promise,” she said, adding that such an incident would not have occurred if “Amma was still alive”.

She came down heavily on the E Palanisami government for failing students from the state. “The chief minister and his cabinet members went to Delhi so many times, but what came out of it? They even met the Prime Minister in this regard,” Saraswathi said.

Anita’s HSC marksheet, which shows her scoring 1,176 marks out of 1,200. (HT photo)

However, ruling AIADMK faction leader C Ponnaian chose to pass the buck to the judiciary. “Despite their best efforts, the central and state governments could not do anything because the courts stepped in,” he said.

State health minister C Vijayabhaskar also came out in defence of the state government. “We tried very hard, but could not succeed in getting exemption from NEET. But students get three opportunities, and they should not take drastic steps like these,” he said, adding that Anita’s family will be adequately compensated.

The DMK also launched a frontal attack against the Centre, stating that it wilfully ignored the pleas made by Tamil Nadu political parties. “It is very unfortunate that the girl lost her life, and the blood is on the hands of the central government. And whatever happened to the state government’s promise of exempting Tamil Nadu students from NEET?” DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi asked.

While DMK acting president MK Stalin blamed the Modi government and the “non-existent Tamil Nadu government” for the girl’s death, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan termed NEET as “anti-poor and anti-rural”.

State health secretary J Radhakrishnan, who had gone to Delhi with a draft ordinance on NEET exemption that was later dismissed by the central government’s legal advisor, sought to calm frayed tempers. “There will always be other opportunities. One can always prepare well and get through next year,” he said, asking students to refrain from succumbing to depression.

Meanwhile, the mood at Kuzhumur turned tense after residents of nearby settlements congregated at Anita’s house to express their condolences. The girl’s parents allowed the body to be shifted to the Ariyalur government hospital for a post-mortem examination only after district collector G Laxmi Priya called on them.

The village has been placed under heavy police security.