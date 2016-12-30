Serena Williams’ poetic engagement with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

World number two tennis player Serena Williams has become engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social media company Reddit. (Virat Kohli denies engagement news with Anushka)

“Down on 1 knee. He said four words. And/r/isaidyes,” the 35-year-old American said on the social media site on Thursday.

Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with a poem on her Reddit account. pic.twitter.com/ftzwOEzgjl — NBCSN (@NBCSN) December 29, 2016

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome ... back to where our stars first collided.”

Serena Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.

Her poem:

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own “charming”/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

Serena Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the US Open.

No wedding date has been announced.

(With agency inputs)