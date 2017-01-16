Baraat in Bigg Boss 10 house: Vikrant to propose Monalisa today

Bigg Boss 10 is all set to host the marriage of Monalisa. Yes, you read it right: Vikrant Singh Rajput, Monalisa’s boyfriend, is planning a surprise visit to the house today to propose marriage to her.

If things go according to plan, the audience will witness not just the marriage, but also other ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet. There will also be Bengali rituals as Monalisa is a Bengali. Her mother will be there during the wedding, along with Vikrant’s sister.

Popular Bhojpuri actors Nirahua and his girlfriend, Pawan Singh, and Akshara Singh, among others are expected to attend the wedding. Ravi Kishan, who is currently busy shooting, is also planning to drop in to congratulate the couple.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is currently part of Bigg Boss 10 (Credit)

“I can’t wait to meet Mona and propose to her. Mona will be excited and may also get emotional. It’s a very important day for both of us and I am happy that we will be tying the knot inside the house. The fact that the entire country will witness our marriage and give us blessings adds to my happiness,” Vikrant told us minutes before he entered the house.

This, however, won’t be the first wedding in the Big Boss house. Earlier, in Bigg Boss 4, actors Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got hitched inside the house but broke off soon after the season ended. However, Vikrant says that this marriage is not for TRPs. “We are not making it up as everyone knows about our eight-year-long relationship. We were otherwise planning to get married soon after the show. I feel it’s going to be a historic marriage, not just because it’s happening inside the house but also because it’s real. I would like to thank Bigg Boss for giving us this opportunity,” said Vikrant, who has bought a beautiful diamond ring for his beloved Piku (Mona’s nickname).

Vikrant is also hoping that Salman Khan, the host of the show, will be there when they say their wedding vows. As per sources, Salman may skip the ceremony given his prior commitment and will meet and congratulate Monalisa on Friday when he will visit the set to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar.

For their honeymoon, Vikrant says that he will let Monalisa decide the place.