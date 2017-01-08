Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om threatens he won’t let the finale happen

After much fight and chaos, Om Swami was finally thrown out of the Bigg Boss house this Friday. However, he is now threatening the makers of the show that he will not allow the finale to happen, if he is not called back.

On Saturday, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan showed footage of senior journalist Dibang, who is associated with the media panel of Colors and Bigg Boss 10, interviewing Swami Om, after being ousted from the house.

Swami Om has been evicted from the house several times but was called back every time. (Colors)

While speaking to the senior journalist, he threatened the makers by saying, “I will wait only for two weeks, if they do not call me back, I won’t let grand finale happen.”

During the captaincy task this week, Swami threw his urine on co-contestant Bani J and Rohan Mehra and as a result, he was immediately put behind the bars by the other contestants.

Later, on Friday, he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house by the show’s security guard.

Earlier, another ‘Indiawale’ Priyanka Jagga was evicted from the show due to her behaviour towards the housemates.

