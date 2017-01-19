Deepika Padukone on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Watch the full clip

Deepika Padukone, who aims for world domination with her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, recently revealed how she got the part in the flick on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While making her debut appearance on the hit chat show, she said, “I actually auditioned for Fast and Furious 7 about two-three years ago but for whatever reason that didn’t work out. And I think people remember me from that audition. And then, about a year ago, I get a call from Paramount Pictures saying they are casting for this film and so I flew down and met director DJ Caruso.”

Deepika then narrated the incident of her meeting with the Hollywood hunk as she said, “Vin Diesel found out in Los Angeles that I was in Toronto and said he wanted me to come and see him. So, overnight I flew down to LA to see Vin.”

“Suddenly, in the middle of the night, we are doing this 45-minute professional photoshoot and I was like, ‘What is going on!’“

She cracked the live audience up by saying that she still doesn’t know if she got the part.

“Vin just put the picture up. I said, I do hope you know that if you put that snap up, it means I am doing this movie. He still didn’t say anything!”

Donning a classy white dress, the 31-year-old debuted on the infamous talk show just two months after Priyanka Chopra made her appearance.

