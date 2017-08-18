Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke shares funny video of Kit Harington flying like Drogon

Emilia Clarke has shared a hilarious new video of Kit Harington attempting to take flight like a dragon. The actor and her co-star from the hit fantasy drama show, Game of Thrones, also posted a goofy selfie together some time back.

“I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them,” she wrote as the caption.

Emilia is referring to the scene from the latest episode of the show in which Kit, who plays Jon Snow, approached one of her dragons, Drogon. The dragon, instead of setting him on fire, lets Jon touch him. Daenerys finds it intriguing that her dragon would let someone else pet him.

In the video, Kit flops around his cape on a very windy day at the Dragonstone sets. He smiles and laughs as the strong winds sweep the cliff.

Emilia, who is shooting the video, giggles on seeing her co-star’s antics.

The fans found the two to be cute and posted some really funny comments on the post. “Stop trying to be cute and bend the knee,” one said. “Coming soon: Jon Snow is THE BATMAN,” said another. “Jon snow finally knows how to make a joke and stop brooding,” a fan wrote.

Here’s the picture with Kit , she posted a few days ago:

Fans have wanted to see the two get together as a couple ever since the beginning of the current season. It might be a bit problematic as the two are aunt and nephew in reality but when has that been a hurdle in Game of Thrones.

The upcoming episode six was leaked earlier this week but releases officially on Monday.

