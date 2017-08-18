Here’s why you shouldn’t watch Game of Thrones’ leaked episode 6, Death is the Enemy

An HD version of the sixth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season, Death is the Enemy, was leaked online on Thursday. Restless fans immediately watched it, and then took to Twitter to confess their sins.

Episode 6 isn’t the first one in the season to have been leaked before its scheduled air date; episode 4, The Spoils of War, was also leaked by four persons in India who have since been arrested.

And like last time, hundreds of thousands of users were illegally sharing files on torrent sites. After watching the episode, which was accidentally aired by HBO Spain on Monday, they shared messages of regret on social media.

In addition to having committed a crime, people felt that watching the episode illegally was a form of betrayal against their favourite show.

While some complained of stumbling upon spoilers, others wondered how they would manage to wait more than a week until the finale airs.

Here are some reactions we found online that should nudge you against making the same mistake.

Watched the game of thrones ep 6 leak and now I have to wait 2 more weeks to watch the next episode so yeah I'm upset pic.twitter.com/Jy7d19OuPu — ione (@ione_giselle) August 16, 2017

The greatest mistake in my life was watching this Episode 6 leak. Now I'm gonna be in my feelings all week #GoTS7e6 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FMIJYELauV — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) August 16, 2017

#GameOfThronesLeak

When you realise you have to wait longer to watch the finale of #GameOfThrones after watching the leaked episode. pic.twitter.com/5uqSUsWU9P — Skorpion (@Dieselkha) August 17, 2017

I shouldn't have watched the #GameOfThronesLeak I should have waited so that I could have a support group to turn to. pic.twitter.com/eIIIRKFzEX — darth mami 🍑 (@cafechatte) August 16, 2017

When you realise you have to wait longer to watch the finale of #GameOfThrones after watching the leaked episode. pic.twitter.com/XRZ4S2wUVZ — Shanthini 🍒 (@shanysilver) August 17, 2017

I'm one of the people who watched the #GameOfThronesLeak but tweeting out scenes & pictures is so disrespectful to those who want to wait! — Pixie 🍕 (@PixiesAdventure) August 16, 2017

