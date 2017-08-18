 Here’s why you shouldn’t watch Game of Thrones’ leaked episode 6, Death is the Enemy | tv | Hindustan Times
Here’s why you shouldn’t watch Game of Thrones’ leaked episode 6, Death is the Enemy

Fans who watched the leaked episode 6 of Game of Thrones have taken to Twitter to confess their crimes. Here’s why you shouldn’t make the same mistakes.

tv Updated: Aug 18, 2017 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
The sixth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh episode was leaked online in HD quality on Thursday.
An HD version of the sixth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season, Death is the Enemy, was leaked online on Thursday. Restless fans immediately watched it, and then took to Twitter to confess their sins.

Episode 6 isn’t the first one in the season to have been leaked before its scheduled air date; episode 4, The Spoils of War, was also leaked by four persons in India who have since been arrested.

And like last time, hundreds of thousands of users were illegally sharing files on torrent sites. After watching the episode, which was accidentally aired by HBO Spain on Monday, they shared messages of regret on social media.

In addition to having committed a crime, people felt that watching the episode illegally was a form of betrayal against their favourite show.

While some complained of stumbling upon spoilers, others wondered how they would manage to wait more than a week until the finale airs.

Here are some reactions we found online that should nudge you against making the same mistake.

