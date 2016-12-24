If I was Santa, I would like to play peacemaker for Syria: Asha Negi

Arjun Bijilani

“I would be secret Santa to my son Ayaan. A particular red remote car has been on his wishlist for a while and I will gift him that. I am sure his happiness would be unlimited after seeing that.”

Rashami Desai

“I will be my dog Oreo’s secret Santa. I will get his favourite chocolate cake and also buy him a winter mat as winters have started settling in and it will keep him warm.”

Himmanshoo Malhotra

“I would like to be Santa for my sister Dharti Bhatt. I want to give her all the happiness in the world. I love her so much. She has been a beautiful blessing in disguise for me. I will give her something that would bring a smile on her face instantly. Ideally, she wants me to do a film next year, but not a negative role for sure and she only wants me to see in all positive roles.”

Mohammad Nazim

“I would like to be secret Santa to my co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee and gift her a nice shawl. She needs one as it’s quite cold at times on the set.”

Aishwarya Sakhuja

“I want to be my dad’s secret Santa this year. I would want to surprise him with a holiday . He is fond of travelling and a trip would be the best gift for him.”

Asha Negi

“If I was Santa for a day, my wish will be to play peacemaker, and especially for Syria at the moment! It is heartbreaking to see so many innocent lives being lost, and so I would really wish to spread harmony, peace and love for healing of the place.”

Mishal Raheja

“I’d like to fulfil wishes of our city cops (lowest rank) and also help people suffering due to demonetisation. It is moments like these which give us the chance to spread cheer among people.”

Aashka Goradia

“I’d like to fulfil the wishes of those who don’t expect or believe in Santa. This will give them hope when they need it the most.”