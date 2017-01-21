 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9: Has Nepali girl Teriya Magar already won the show? | tv | Hindustan Times
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9: Has Nepali girl Teriya Magar already won the show?

Jan 21, 2017
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Teriya Magar defeated Salman Yousuff and Shantanu in the finale.

Though the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is yet to be telecast this weekend, some reports claim that wild card entry Teriya Magar has won the popular dance reality show.

A report in DNA said the Nepali girl, who was also the winner of Dance India Dance, has been adjudged the winner of the show. Other finalists — Shantanu Maheshwari and Salman Yusuff Khan — have been declared the first and second runners-up respectively, it added.

The finale will also see Hrithik Roshan joining show judges Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hegde to promote Kaabil, his upcoming film.

The movie will hit the silver screen on January 25 to stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

<