People’s Choice Award winner Priyanka Chopra has a message for Quantico family

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who won the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award at the People’s Choice Awards 2017, has dedicated the honour to the cast and crew of Quantico.

“This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on for 15 hours days non stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive,” Priyanka posted on Instagram on Friday alongside of photograph of herself with the show’s crew.

This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on 15 hr days non stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive! You make me #AlexParrish and invincible. So grateful @abcquantico #jan23rd #weareback #mondays 10/9 c On abc A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

This was Priyanka’s second People’s Choice Award as she bagged her first one in the Favourite Actress in a New TV series category last year for Quantico, in which she plays Alex Parrish.

In the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress category, Priyanka was nominated alongside Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson and Viola Davis.

Priyanka’s role in Quantico has given her popularity in the US as it paved the way for her to become a star presenter at the Oscars and Golden Globes ceremonies.

She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch later this year.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more