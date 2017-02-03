When actor Abhinav Shukla shot a video for his girlfriend Rubina Dilaik

Actor Abhinav Shukla, who is known for his photography, has recently ventured into directing videos. The actor who will soon direct a short film says, “I’ve always been fascinated by cameras and the whole science of cinematography. In fact, at one point in my career, I had decided to quit acting and turn cinematographer, but somehow that didn’t materialise. But these days, one has to be multi-talented, and there is a lot of scope to make independent movies.”

Abhinav has just taken the first step as he shot with his girlfriend Rubina Dilaik on the banks of Vaitarna River in Wada. The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress even posted her bikini picture on Instagram that Abhinav clicked. “We spent a whole day shooting. I had to use steady camera and gimbal mounted camera.”

You are the wind beneath my wings ! Thank you @ashukla09 A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

About his muse Rubina, he says, “She is effortless and hardly needs any instructions. In fact, she is fabulous with her ideas about framing, costume and aesthetics. I urged her to actually sing a song, but she needs time to prepare, so I’m just going with her amazing visuals and looking for appropriate music. Though, I’ve made a teaser out of the shoot, but actual music is not yet final. I hope she records a song soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more