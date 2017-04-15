Butter chicken to Shah Rukh Khan: South Korean actor Baek Jin-hee’s India love

Popular in South Korea, actor Baek Jin-hee is renowned for her role of a rebellious girl, who befriends a Bangladeshi migrant worker in an Indie film, Bandhobi (2009). Baek may not be fluent in English, but ask her about Indian films and she’s quick to say, “My favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan.”

On her debut tour to India, the South Korean actor has been relishing butter chicken curry and can’t stop praising the Taj Mahal. “This is my first trip to India and I visited the Taj Mahal, and it was an amazing experience. The Taj Mahal is one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world and I have been longing to see it. Hence, soon after I reached Delhi, I visited this beautiful monument,” says Baek, who is working with the NGO Plan India, for development of children around the world.

She has been travelling to empower youth and says that the social cause has been close to her since childhood. “When I was young, I watched a documentary about a girl who works in the firework industry because of poverty. The documentary was very touching and helped me understand the situation faced by Indian girls. And then few years later, I got to know about a campaign, which is a global initiative promoting girls’ rights, empowerment and end to injustice,” she adds.

Her portrayal of characters in films such as Triangle (2009), Foxy Festival (2010) and Pride and Prejudice (2014) has been much appreciated. “I choose the character, if only it and the script appeals to me,” says Baek who is excited to be in the land of Shah Rukh Khan.

The conversation, without much effort, goes back to the Indian star and Baek says, “I have had the opportunity to watch few Bollywood films. Although I don’t know the language, I think, the artists are very talented as far as acting, singing and dancing are concerned. And Chak de! India is my favourite Hindi film.”