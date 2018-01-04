Cate Blanchett to head Cannes Film Festival jury in 2018 edition

Cannes film festival organizers say Australian actor Cate Blanchett will head the jury this year. A two-time Academy award winner, Blanchett follows Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who headed the 70th edition of the festival last year.

The 48-year-old Blanchett, a campaigner against sexual harassment, said in a statement released on Thursday that “this festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave.”

Blanchett won the 2014 Oscar for best actress for her part in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, ten years after being awarded the Oscar for best supporting actress in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.

The Cannes film festival will take place from May 8-19.

This file photo taken on May 19, 2015 shows Australian actress Cate Blanchett posing as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Sicario' at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AFP)

Here are the last 10 jury heads:

- 2017: Pedro Almodovar, Spain’s most celebrated living movie director, who won Oscars for All About My Mother (1999) and Talk To Her (2002)

- 2016: George Miller, the Australian creator of the Mad Max films, also known for the animated hit Happy Feet (2006)

- 2015: Joel and Ethan Coen, the sibling writing/directing duo behind the quirky US cult hits The Big Lebowski (1998) and Fargo (1996), and the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men (2008)

- 2014: Jane Campion, New Zealand director of The Piano (1993)

- 2013: Steven Spielberg, US director of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Jurassic Park (1993) and Schindler’s List (1993)

- 2012: Nanni Moretti, Italian actor and director of Cannes winner The Son’s Room (2001)

- 2011: Robert De Niro, American actor in Raging Bull (1980), Casino (1995) and Meet the Fockers (2004)

- 2010: Tim Burton, American director of Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Alice in Wonderland (2010)

- 2009: Isabelle Huppert, French actress in The Piano Teacher (2001) and La Ceremonie (1995)

- 2008: US actor and director Sean Penn, who appeared in Dead Man Walking (1995), Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008)

