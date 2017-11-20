All allegations against me fabricated, says Vijay Mallya

Controversial businessman Vijay Mallya was defiant on Monday, days before his full extradition trial begins in a London court, insisting that all the charges brought by the Indian government are "baseless and fabricated".

Speaking outside the Westminster Magistrates Court, Mallya refused to comment further and asked journalists to attend the trial beginning December 4.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot heard both sides on procedural matters and said the trial will begin at 10 am (UK time) on December 4.

She told Mallya his bail conditions will remain in force till the trial begins, and asked him to appear in the court at 9.30 am on the day of the hearing.

A revised position statement was submitted to the judge by the Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of the government of India.

Mallya faces several allegations of financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering.

His lawyer Claire Montgomery said the defence will present witnesses when the trial begins. Key issues raised by Mallya's side to oppose India’s demand for extradition include the prison conditions in the country.

India has already given an assurance that Mallya will not face any threat to his life if he were to be extradited and held at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.