Aziz Dilip, Bada Seth, Haji Sahab: UK releases 21 aliases of mob boss Dawood Ibrahim

Britain on Monday announced it is continuing financial sanctions on Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in India for various acts of crime and terrorism, including the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, and listed 21 aliases for the fugitive.

The latest “Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK”, updated by the treasury office, mentioned his Indian and Pakistani passport numbers and three addresses in Pakistan, where he is reportedly based.

Pakistan has consistently denied Ibrahim’s presence in the country. The sanctions, which include freezing of assets, were first imposed on Ibrahim by Britain in November 2003.

Ibrahim was listed among 261 individuals known to have links with either al-Qaeda or the Islamic State.

The treasury entry for Ibrahim lists these 21 aliases: Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood; Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada.

Previous versions of the list mentioned Ibrahim's four addresses in Pakistan, while the revised list issued on Monday mentioned three:

(1) House No 37, 30th Street - Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan

(2) Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area)

(3) White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

The financial sanctions list included organisations such as the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The International Sikh Youth Federation, mentioned in previous lists, was removed after the House of Commons lifted a ban on the pro-Khalistan group in March 2016.

According to rules, financial sanctions can vary from the comprehensive – prohibiting the transfer of funds to a sanctioned country and freezing the assets of a government, corporate entities and residents of the target country – to targeted asset freezes on individuals and entities.

Financial sanctions can apply to individuals, entities and governments, who may be resident in the UK or abroad.

A targeted asset freeze usually prohibits anyone from dealing with funds or economic resources belonging to or owned, held or controlled by a designated person, and it also prohibits anyone from making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of a designated person.