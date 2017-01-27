Beijing urges officials to not burst crackers during Spring Festival

Beijing has appealed to its officials to not burst firecrackers and discourage family members from doing so while celebrating the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, in its attempt to curb the heavy and acrid smog that descends on the city following the celebrations.

Celebrations marking the first day of the Spring Festival and marking Diwali in India have two things in common – firecrackers and pollution. The Chinese have been bursting firecrackers during the Spring Festival for centuries, believing that it would drive away evil. The resulting heavy pollution was an accepted part of the bargain in Beijing for years.

The Beijing government, however, has been trying to clear the air and keep the city of around 21 million smog-free after the celebrations. In a statement, the local government said city officials must “take the lead” in not setting off fireworks or firecrackers.

“Have firm environmental protection consciousness and a sense of responsibility,” the statement said. “Proactively guide family members and friends not to let off or to limit the letting off of fireworks and firecrackers, improve air quality together and get into the action of ensuring blue skies for the capital”.

Smog on Thursday resulted in a drop in visibility in Beijing. (Reuters)

State media had earlier reported that local authorities have limited firework sales in Beijing, approving 511 fireworks stalls this year compared to 719 in 2016. State-run newspaper China Daily said no fireworks stall was approved in central Beijing.

With fewer fireworks during the Spring Festival holiday last year, Beijing's PM2.5 density went down 16% as compared to earlier years.

Other parts of the country have been trying to crack down on fireworks as well, but with mixed results.

The central Chinese province of Henan had to lift a ban on bursting fireworks across the region after people said the ban was against Chinese traditions.

“Officials with Henan Provincial Environmental Protection Department said the government moved to lift the ban as it was decided that it would conflict with Chinese traditions,” the official news agency, Xinhua reported.

“A survey initiated by sina.com showed that 25% of respondents supported the ban, 47% objected it while 26.4% thought it would be too difficult to implement such a strict ban,” the report added.

The report said that though industrial emission, coal-fired boilers, automobiles, burning of biofuels are the main causes of smog in northern China, “…intensive periods of fireworks can cause pollutant density to shoot up in a short time”.