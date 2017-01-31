Donald Trump’s travel ban: Cartoons supporting refugees flood social media

US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring the entry of travellers from seven countries -- mainly Muslim nations -- for 90 days set off massive protests as hundreds of thousands came out in the support of immigrants.

As many flooded the streets and airports to protest, Starbucks said it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years and Airbnb offered free housing to immigrants. Many made good use of social media, art and satire to vent out their anger.

Here are some of the best cartoons following Trump’s travel ban.

that we even need to fight for this says a lot about the state of our country @hankgreen #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan #Muslimswelcome pic.twitter.com/hdOPRQGBNA — Jamie (@quiversarrow) January 29, 2017

Many pictures on Twitter depicting the Statue of Liberty standing next to a Muslim woman are now becoming symbols of resistance.

.@hankgreen The #MuslimBan goes against everything we stand for in America

To the rest of the world- I'm so sorry. We do not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/u5gfnxUuIc — JENN² 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheKeyThief) January 29, 2017

The satirical cartoons also show that amid the chaos and frustrations, Americans have not lost all hope. People are speaking out against Trump’s policies with a flurry of protest messages on Twitter using the #NoBanNoWall hashtag.

give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free pic.twitter.com/bgaxI5uOuI — paige (@thumbcramps) January 29, 2017

I felt like I needed to take another pass at this one- pic.twitter.com/9N1Il3qVoa — Phil Noto (@philnoto) January 28, 2017