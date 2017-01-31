 Donald Trump’s travel ban: Cartoons supporting refugees flood social media | world-news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump’s travel ban: Cartoons supporting refugees flood social media

world Updated: Jan 31, 2017 17:09 IST
Ridhima Shukla
Donald Trump

A protestor holds a sign referring to the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty. (AFP photo)

US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring the entry of travellers from seven countries -- mainly Muslim nations -- for 90 days set off massive protests as hundreds of thousands came out in the support of immigrants.

As many flooded the streets and airports to protest, Starbucks said it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years and Airbnb offered free housing to immigrants. Many made good use of social media, art and satire to vent out their anger.

Here are some of the best cartoons following Trump’s travel ban.

Many pictures on Twitter depicting the Statue of Liberty standing next to a Muslim woman are now becoming symbols of resistance.

The satirical cartoons also show that amid the chaos and frustrations, Americans have not lost all hope. People are speaking out against Trump’s policies with a flurry of protest messages on Twitter using the #NoBanNoWall hashtag.

