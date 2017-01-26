‘I stand ready to register as Muslim’: Ex-US secretary of state Madeleine Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright has said she is ready to “register as Muslim” in solidarity amid reports that President Donald Trump will legally require all Muslims living in America to register in a database.

Last week, feminist icon Gloria Steinem also said she would register as a Muslim if such a registry were required. “If you force Muslims to register, we will all register as Muslims,” Steinem said during a speech at the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday.

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

During his presidential campaign, Trump called for a temporary ban on Muslims coming into the United States and said he would “absolutely” require Muslims in the US to register in a database.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows that Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days.

He also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft.

AP reported Trump is expected to sign the order this week and that is not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

The actions follow Trump’s orders Wednesday tightening immigration policies, including taking steps toward building a wall on the Mexican border.