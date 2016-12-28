RIP Pan Pan: World’s oldest male panda dies in China

Pan Pan, the world’s oldest male panda who was living with cancer died on Wednesday aged 31 in China’s Sichuan Province.

An autopsy is being carried out to find the cause of his death, though the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“Pan Pan was the equivalent to about 100 human years, but he had been living with cancer and his health had deteriorated in the past three days,” Tan Chengbin, a keeper with the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda said.

“He had lost consciousness,” Tan said.

Though born in the wild in Sichuan’s Baoxing County in 1985, Pan Pan lived in captivity for most of his life since he was few months old.

“Panda grandpa,” as he became known, was diagnosed with cancer in June this year, and also suffered from common old-age conditions, such as cataracts and poor teeth.

An earlier report said he was in a “nursing home” for elderly pandas, and though he was very thin he was keeping in good spirits.

“When the keeper called his name and offered him food, usually steamed corn bread or fresh bamboo leaves, he was able to respond and move out to have dinner,” the report said.

Pandas are notoriously difficult to breed, but Pan Pan lived a particularly active life for a panda and fathered many cubs over the past 20 years.

He has more than 130 descendants, accounting for 25 per cent of the world’s captively bred panda population.

The average lifespan of wild pandas is normally 20 years, but those in captivity usually live longer.

Pan Pan, which means “expectation” in Chinese, was also name of the mascot for the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, though the mascot was not modelled on “panda grandpa” but on a 36-year-old female panda Basi, currently the oldest panda in the world.

Giant pandas are one of the world’s most endangered species. Fewer than 2,000 pandas live in the wild, mostly in the provinces of Sichuan and Shaanxi. At the end of 2013, China had 1,864 giant pandas in the wild.

There are also 422 in captivity, China’s State Forestry Administration said.