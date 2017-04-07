 Trump has accepted invitation to visit China in 2017: Chinese state media | world-news | Hindustan Times
Trump has accepted invitation to visit China in 2017: Chinese state media

world Updated: Apr 07, 2017 18:00 IST
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during dinner at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6.(AFP Photo)

Chinese state media say US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China later this year.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday that Trump will travel to China at an “early date” in 2017 but gave no details.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first meeting this week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During last year’s election campaign and afterward, Trump talked tough about extracting better trade deals out of China and pressuring Beijing to do more to deter North Korea’s nuclear program.

Trump joked at a formal dinner with Xi on Thursday that he had “gotten nothing” in long talks with the Chinese president but said they had developed a friendly rapport.

