US spent peanuts, not billions of dollars, says Pakistan ex-minister on aid to his country

Pakistan’s former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Wednesday the US had not spent “peanuts”, not “billions of dollars”, on the country, adding his nation was not responsible for the failure of US and its allies in Afghanistan.

“They have ruined our roads, our airspace, our country, but are not ready to pay for the expenses,” Khan said in Pakistan’s national assembly, according to a Dawn report.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” Nisar said. He added that the US has been able to point fingers because Pakistan did not keep a proper record of American assistance, the report said.

US President Donald Trump recently committed the US to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan and singled out Pakistan for providing ‘safe haven’ to militants.

“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens,” Trump said, adding that the American strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia will change dramatically.

Trump promised to boost US’ strategic partnership with India to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan and called on New Delhi to provide more economic assistance to the war-torn country.

Khan said the US drags its feet during the payment of the military fund, adding, “If our bill [for military services] is $500 million, they [US] sit on it for months... and end up giving us $200 million,” the Dawn report said.