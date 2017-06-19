Watch: Crocodile clamps jaw on zookeeper’s head during stunt

They say you can never tame a wild beast. A zookeeper in Thailand learnt this hard way.

The mad had the most horrific time at work when he encountered an unexpected move from a crocodile. During a stunt performed at a croc show in Ko Samui, the crocodile on display attacked the stuntman and bit his head.

As part of the performance, the zookeeper had knelt down, used a couple of sticks to open the crocodile’s mouth and then placed his head into its mouth. What transpired after this was a gruesome attack by the reptile.

The croc shut down its jaws to bite the man’s head and thrashed his body from side to side. The audience was left panic-stricken as they saw the stuntman writhe in pain in front of them. After this, the crocodile went back to the pool and let the bruised man lie in pain.

Before beginning the show, the zookeeper had described the injuries he suffered in the past, which included a missing finger. There is no clarity on the condition of the man as of now.

