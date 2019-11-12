Hostel fee hike: AMUSU ex-vice-president bats for JNU students

agra

Former vice-president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) has extended support to the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi over the hostel fee issue and urged the government to reconsider the hike.

According to him, the abrupt and massive rise in fees of hostels and introduction of dress code in JNU will affect the budget of parents whose wards are enrolled in the university.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, former vice-president of AMUSU Hamza Sufiyan stated that government colleges and universities are supposed to run on capital collection via tax from the public. These institutions are meant to provide quality education to talented minds and underprivileged students. There are innumerable private educational hubs, which can be used to generate revenue, but government institutions should be exempt from this, he said.

“Institutions like JNU, AMU, Jamia Milia Islamia and many more were established to uplift the minorities and equip them with the power of wisdom. These government-run institutions provide affordable shelter in their hostels, nutritious meals, healthy environment to develop intellectual minds, resources to carry out thorough research and tuition in well-equipped classrooms. All these facilities guarantee students a bright future and enable them to contribute to the society and nation building in a meaningful way,” stated the AMUSU leader.

“Abrupt and massive hike in fees of hostels and introducing dress code in JNU will affect the budget of the parents whose wards are enrolled in the university Hike in fee structures will make families reconsider their options and many will decide to discourage their children from pursuing higher education. If this happens, it will prove to be devastating for the nation,” opined Sufiyan.

He extended support to the students of JNU and urged the government to look into the matter and reconsider hostel fees hike.

“This is a matter of national interest, as in India a large number of people are categorized as below poverty line. In order to improve the status of citizens and contribute to nation-building, it is of vital importance that quality education be provided at the minimum expense,” he added.

