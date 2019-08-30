Minister for CBI probe into BSP founder’s death, slams Maya

agra

Newly appointed minister of state for social welfare Dr Giriraj Singh Dharmesh sought a CBI probe into the what he described as the ‘suspicious’ death of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshiram in 2006. He also likened BSP chief Mayawati to a live wire, which burnt whatever she came in contact with.

“Death of the late Kanshiram was not a natural one. He died in suspicious circumstances and his sister termed it a ‘murder’. I will appeal to the chief minister to get matter investigated by CBI,” Dharmesh, who is a doctor by profession, said at a press conference in Agra.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always followed the principles laid down by Baba Sahab Dr BR Ambedkar, but Mayawati only cared for vote bank politics. BJP leader the late Brahmdutt Dwivedi saved her from Samajwadi Party workers (during the infamous state guesthouse incident in 1995), but she ditched the BJP and recently did the same to Samajwadi Party while breaking the alliance with it after Lok Sabha poll results,” he said.

“Mayawati benefitted from Samajwadi Party but broke the alliance after winning 10 seats in 2019, as against zero in 2014,” said Dharmesh, who had won for the Agra Cantt for the first time on BJP ticket being a long time party loyalist.

It was his first visit to Agra after his appointment as minister.

